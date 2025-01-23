Diplomatic Talks: Vikram Misri Visits Beijing
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Beijing for a two-day diplomatic engagement beginning Sunday. This visit marks the continuation of the foreign secretary-vice minister mechanism discussions, focusing on key facets of India-China relations, following a leadership-level agreement.
Updated: 23-01-2025 17:14 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a two-day visit to Beijing starting this Sunday.
The trip is in line with discussions involving the foreign secretary-vice minister mechanism, the Ministry of External Affairs disclosed on Thursday.
This bilateral engagement is a continuation of an agreement made at the leadership level, aiming to explore the next steps in India-China relations, touching on political, economic, and social aspects.
