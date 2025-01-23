Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Vikram Misri Visits Beijing

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Beijing for a two-day diplomatic engagement beginning Sunday. This visit marks the continuation of the foreign secretary-vice minister mechanism discussions, focusing on key facets of India-China relations, following a leadership-level agreement.

The trip is in line with discussions involving the foreign secretary-vice minister mechanism, the Ministry of External Affairs disclosed on Thursday.

This bilateral engagement is a continuation of an agreement made at the leadership level, aiming to explore the next steps in India-China relations, touching on political, economic, and social aspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

