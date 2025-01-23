NW Premier Proposes Eskom Takeover of Ditsobotla’s Electricity Amid Service Delivery Crisis

The North West Provincial Government, led by Premier Lazarus Mokgosi, convened an engagement session with the Council of Ditsobotla Local Municipality in Lichtenburg to address persistent service delivery challenges, particularly the municipality’s electricity supply crisis.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, brought together key stakeholders, including MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA), Oageng Molapisi, to explore potential solutions. Among the proposals was the transfer of the municipality's electricity management rights to Eskom, under the supervision of the Ministry of Electricity.

Ditsobotla has struggled with severe power outages, exacerbated by financial mismanagement and historic debt. In 2023, prolonged blackouts affected residents when Eskom cut off electricity due to the municipality’s debt, which reportedly exceeded R1 billion, ranking it among South Africa's largest defaulters.

Premier Mokgosi highlighted the municipality’s inability to manage electricity operations effectively due to a lack of financial resources and technical skills. "The people of Ditsobotla deserve better service delivery. The municipality’s current state requires decisive action, and partnering with Eskom is a viable solution to ensure an uninterrupted power supply," he said.

Proposal and Council Concerns

The provincial government proposed that Eskom assume full control over electricity operations in Ditsobotla. This intervention, Mokgosi argued, would alleviate the municipality's financial and operational burdens, ensuring a reliable power supply for residents.

However, the proposal was met with concerns from councillors, who raised questions about the potential financial implications for the municipality, particularly regarding revenue collection from electricity supply.

To address these concerns, a follow-up engagement session has been planned, which will involve:

The Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality

The Ministry of Electricity

The Department of Water and Sanitation

Other relevant stakeholders

Discussions will focus on finalizing the details of the Eskom takeover and reviewing the municipality's Section 154 intervention report, which outlines support measures for financially distressed municipalities.

Addressing Broader Service Delivery Issues

In addition to electricity supply, the engagement session addressed other pressing issues, including blocked infrastructure projects and challenges with water and sanitation services. Premier Mokgosi emphasized the need for a unified approach to stabilize the municipality and restore essential services.

“The challenges in Ditsobotla go beyond electricity. We must also focus on blocked and underperforming projects that hinder progress. Stabilizing this municipality requires collaboration across all levels of government,” Mokgosi said.

Path Forward

Premier Mokgosi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to resolving Ditsobotla’s challenges through sustainable solutions. He urged councillors to prioritize the needs of residents, emphasizing that the proposed partnership with Eskom represents a significant step toward addressing the municipality’s electricity crisis.

“This intervention is not about taking power away from the municipality but about ensuring that the people of Ditsobotla receive the services they deserve,” he stated.

The follow-up engagement session is expected to provide a platform for addressing unresolved concerns and finalizing the next steps. Premier Mokgosi concluded, “We will continue to work tirelessly to bring stability and progress to Ditsobotla. Our goal is to build a municipality that serves its people effectively and efficiently.”

Residents have welcomed the provincial government’s efforts but expressed hopes for swift action to resolve the municipality’s long-standing challenges.