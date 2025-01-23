Palestinians Brace for Homecoming Amidst Ruins After Ceasefire

In northern Gaza, preparations are underway for displaced Palestinians to return to their devastated neighborhoods following a ceasefire timeline agreed upon between Israel and Hamas. White tents are being set up as temporary housing amidst blown-out buildings, as families prepare to return north on Saturday.

The return comes after a 15-month Israeli military offensive in the northern Gaza Strip, which resulted in over 47,000 deaths and left much of the area in ruins. Many people will find their homes uninhabitable, with their move coinciding with the planned exchange of hostages between the two sides.

Concerns remain about the ceasefire's strength, highlighted by recent violence in Rafah. Hamas has coordinated with international parties to assist in relief operations and has pledged to start repairing partially destroyed houses. Life in areas like Jabalia remains harsh, with scarce resources and harsh living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)