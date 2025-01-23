Left Menu

Delhi HC Upholds Arbitration Award: Bikaner House Attachment Stands

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by Rajasthan's Nokha Municipal Council against an arbitration award, which had led to the attachment of Bikaner House in Delhi. The council challenged the award from 2020 favoring Enviro Infra Engineers, claiming a lack of jurisdiction and natural justice violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:04 IST
Delhi HC Upholds Arbitration Award: Bikaner House Attachment Stands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has upheld an arbitration award against Rajasthan's Nokha Municipal Council, resulting in the attachment of Bikaner House in New Delhi. The court dismissed the council's appeal from January due to filing delays.

The arbitration, initiated over a 2011 sewage treatment tender dispute, favored Enviro Infra Engineers. A district court ordered the house's attachment last year after the council defaulted on payments.

The municipal council contested the arbitration, citing jurisdiction issues and procedural unfairness. Despite allegations of natural justice breaches, the attachment stay remains until February after the council deposited Rs 92 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025