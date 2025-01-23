Delhi HC Upholds Arbitration Award: Bikaner House Attachment Stands

The Delhi High Court has upheld an arbitration award against Rajasthan's Nokha Municipal Council, resulting in the attachment of Bikaner House in New Delhi. The court dismissed the council's appeal from January due to filing delays.

The arbitration, initiated over a 2011 sewage treatment tender dispute, favored Enviro Infra Engineers. A district court ordered the house's attachment last year after the council defaulted on payments.

The municipal council contested the arbitration, citing jurisdiction issues and procedural unfairness. Despite allegations of natural justice breaches, the attachment stay remains until February after the council deposited Rs 92 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)