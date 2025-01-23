Left Menu

ICC Targets Taliban Leaders for Gender-Based Crimes

The International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders, including Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of gender-based persecution in Afghanistan. This marks a significant step in addressing alleged war crimes and human rights abuses by the Taliban against women, girls, and perceived allies.

Updated: 23-01-2025 20:34 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has initiated proceedings to obtain arrest warrants for two senior Taliban leaders, including their supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. The prosecutor, Karim Khan, accuses the leaders of perpetrating crimes against humanity by persecuting women and girls in Afghanistan.

The charges follow a pattern of stringent restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women's rights since their return to power in 2021. The court's investigation traces these activities back to August 2021 and has received support from women's rights organizations worldwide.

The ICC, facing its own challenges, including criticism from powerful nations and internal controversies, is proceeding with its inquiries, despite lacking enforcement capabilities. Member states' cooperation remains essential for the arrests of international figures linked to war crimes.

