Tragic Inferno Claims Mother and Daughters in Masauli

A devastating fire in Masauli claimed the lives of a mother and her two daughters, leaving the father and their toddler son with severe injuries. The blaze, sparked by a malfunctioning stove, engulfed their home. The father managed to save their youngest child. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Masauli, a fire claimed the lives of a mother and her two daughters, according to police reports. The victims, Rinki (32), Mehak (9), and Shivani (8), were trapped inside when the fire engulfed their home during cooking.

Rajmal Vishwakarma, 37, the husband of the deceased, and their two-year-old son, Anmol, narrowly escaped with serious injuries after Rajmal attempted a desperate rescue. Both are undergoing treatment at the district hospital while mourning their loss.

The tragedy unfolded around 6 pm as a cooking stove's malfunction sparked a fire in the thatched roof house. Despite the fire brigade's swift response, the fierce blaze had already claimed three lives. An investigation by local authorities is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

