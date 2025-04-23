Tragic Inferno Claims Mother and Daughters in Masauli

In a heart-wrenching incident in Masauli, a fire claimed the lives of a mother and her two daughters, according to police reports. The victims, Rinki (32), Mehak (9), and Shivani (8), were trapped inside when the fire engulfed their home during cooking.

Rajmal Vishwakarma, 37, the husband of the deceased, and their two-year-old son, Anmol, narrowly escaped with serious injuries after Rajmal attempted a desperate rescue. Both are undergoing treatment at the district hospital while mourning their loss.

The tragedy unfolded around 6 pm as a cooking stove's malfunction sparked a fire in the thatched roof house. Despite the fire brigade's swift response, the fierce blaze had already claimed three lives. An investigation by local authorities is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)