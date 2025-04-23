Tragic Shooting at School: Unfolding the Incident in Khushalnagar

An 18-year-old student, Hemant Singh, passed away after a tragic shooting incident at Gyandeep Public School in Khushalnagar. Police confirmed the incident occurred in the school's parking compound.

DCP Varuna Zone, Pramod Kumar, informed that they received a tip-off about the gunshot. The firing occurred when Ravi Singh, the school's manager, and Hemant Singh, who had just completed his class 12th examination, were accompanied by two others heading towards a room where the incident unfolded. Initial evidence suggests a personal dispute might be the cause.

The firearm used in the shooting has been secured by the authorities. Three individuals, including Ravi Singh, have been arrested. The investigation is proceeding, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination to gather more insights.

