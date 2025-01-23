Left Menu

Bihar Policemen Arrested for Inappropriate Conduct Amid Alcohol Ban

Three policemen were arrested in Bihar for being intoxicated while watching a dance programme at Mashrakh excise police station. Five litres of liquor were found with them. Arrests were made based on a tip-off, with a case registered against six officers as Bihar maintains an alcohol ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saran | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Bihar's Saran district, three policemen found themselves behind bars after being caught intoxicated at a dance event. The arrests were made at the Mashrakh excise police station, defying in place since 2016.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanti Totto revealed that the arrest came about following a tip-off, with authorities seizing five litres of India-made foreign liquor from the officers.

The arrested personnel have been identified as excise inspector Sunil Kumar, sub-inspector Kundan Kumar, and constable Santosh Kumar. Authorities are now on the lookout for three other officers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

