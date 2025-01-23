Bihar Policemen Arrested for Inappropriate Conduct Amid Alcohol Ban

In a startling incident in Bihar's Saran district, three policemen found themselves behind bars after being caught intoxicated at a dance event. The arrests were made at the Mashrakh excise police station, defying in place since 2016.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanti Totto revealed that the arrest came about following a tip-off, with authorities seizing five litres of India-made foreign liquor from the officers.

The arrested personnel have been identified as excise inspector Sunil Kumar, sub-inspector Kundan Kumar, and constable Santosh Kumar. Authorities are now on the lookout for three other officers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)