Bihar Policemen Arrested for Inappropriate Conduct Amid Alcohol Ban
Three policemen were arrested in Bihar for being intoxicated while watching a dance programme at Mashrakh excise police station. Five litres of liquor were found with them. Arrests were made based on a tip-off, with a case registered against six officers as Bihar maintains an alcohol ban.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saran | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident in Bihar's Saran district, three policemen found themselves behind bars after being caught intoxicated at a dance event. The arrests were made at the Mashrakh excise police station, defying in place since 2016.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanti Totto revealed that the arrest came about following a tip-off, with authorities seizing five litres of India-made foreign liquor from the officers.
The arrested personnel have been identified as excise inspector Sunil Kumar, sub-inspector Kundan Kumar, and constable Santosh Kumar. Authorities are now on the lookout for three other officers involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arrests in TMC Councillor Murder Case Intensify
Dramatic Nighttime Encounter Yields Arrests in Bulandshahr Robbery Case
Venezuelan Opposition Decries Arrests Amid Political Tensions
Nitish Kumar Unveils Rs 985 Crore Development Projects in Bihar's Saran District
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Puducherry Fishermen