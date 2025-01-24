Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Tour: Connecting Americas

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing for a diplomatic tour across Latin America next week, according to his spokesperson. The visit includes stops in Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic, demonstrating a strategic focus on strengthening regional ties.

This announcement follows Rubio's first days in office, after being sworn in on Tuesday. He quickly engaged in discussions with international leaders, including a multilateral meeting with counterparts from the Quad nations: Australia, India, and Japan. Furthermore, he held a bilateral meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Wednesday, Rubio expanded his diplomatic outreach through telephonic conversations involving leadership from over six countries, such as South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia, along with a dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, illustrating broader global engagement.

