Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Tour: Connecting Americas
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit several countries in Latin America, marking his first regional tour. Recently sworn in, Rubio has engaged in discussions both with Quad countries and various international leaders, signaling active diplomatic pursuits.
- United States
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing for a diplomatic tour across Latin America next week, according to his spokesperson. The visit includes stops in Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic, demonstrating a strategic focus on strengthening regional ties.
This announcement follows Rubio's first days in office, after being sworn in on Tuesday. He quickly engaged in discussions with international leaders, including a multilateral meeting with counterparts from the Quad nations: Australia, India, and Japan. Furthermore, he held a bilateral meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
On Wednesday, Rubio expanded his diplomatic outreach through telephonic conversations involving leadership from over six countries, such as South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia, along with a dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, illustrating broader global engagement.
