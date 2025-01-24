Left Menu

Troops Bolster Southern Border as Military Deployment Begins

Active duty military troops are being deployed to El Paso, Texas, and San Diego to enhance security at the U.S. southern border. Approximately 1,500 new troops are joining the already 2,500 National Guard and Reserve forces, aiming to install barriers and provide crucial support to Border Patrol efforts.

In a significant move to tighten U.S. border security, active duty military troops are set to arrive in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego as early as Thursday evening. This deployment marks the beginning of an effort to bolster forces at the southern border, as instructed by President Donald Trump's executive order demanding an immediate immigration crackdown.

The Pentagon disclosed plans on Wednesday to send roughly 1,500 troops to the border this week. Defense and homeland security leaders are working to finalize requests for further support, which may see more service members dispatched in the near future, including active duty, National Guard, and Reserves from various branches.

The new contingent comprises approximately 1,000 Army soldiers from diverse units and 500 Marines based in Camp Pendleton, California. As additional measures unfold, the U.S. is preparing logistical and security enhancements along the vast expanse of the nearly 2,000-mile border with Mexico.

