Philippines Signals Cooperation with ICC Over Duterte's Drug War

The Philippines is prepared to respond positively if the International Criminal Court (ICC) calls upon Interpol to issue arrest warrants connected to ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial anti-drugs campaign, a key official announced on Friday.

The ICC has been investigating potential crimes against humanity resulting from Duterte's bloody crackdown, launched in 2016, which claimed thousands of lives. Despite denials from Duterte and law enforcement regarding allegations of systematic executions, the country is opening up to international scrutiny under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration.

Lucas P. Bersamin, executive secretary to President Marcos Jr., affirmed that talks on the Philippines' cooperation with the ICC will commence soon. This marks a significant shift from Duterte's previous stance in 2019, when he withdrew the country from the ICC treaty in response to the probe.

