UN Halts Movements in Houthi-Controlled Yemen Over Security Fears
The United Nations has temporarily suspended all official movements in and around Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen. This decision follows the detention of more UN staff by Houthi authorities in Sanaa, prompting concerns for the safety of the organization's personnel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:10 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Nations has announced a suspension of all official travels in and out of Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen, citing security concerns as the primary reason for their decision.
This move comes after a growing number of UN personnel were detained by Houthi authorities in the capital city of Sanaa.
The UN emphasized that ensuring the safety of its staff is of utmost importance, following Thursday's detentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Experts Call on US to Release Abu Zubaydah After 20 Years of Detention Without Charge
Italy's Bold Asylum Plan: Detention Centers in Albania
Turbulent Turn: Venezuela's Machado in Limelight Amid Controversial Detention
U.N. Committee Rebukes Australia Over Nauru Detention
Venezuela's Political Storm: Machado's Detention Sparks Nationwide Protests