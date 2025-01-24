Left Menu

UN Halts Movements in Houthi-Controlled Yemen Over Security Fears

The United Nations has temporarily suspended all official movements in and around Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen. This decision follows the detention of more UN staff by Houthi authorities in Sanaa, prompting concerns for the safety of the organization's personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:10 IST
UN Halts Movements in Houthi-Controlled Yemen Over Security Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Nations has announced a suspension of all official travels in and out of Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen, citing security concerns as the primary reason for their decision.

This move comes after a growing number of UN personnel were detained by Houthi authorities in the capital city of Sanaa.

The UN emphasized that ensuring the safety of its staff is of utmost importance, following Thursday's detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025