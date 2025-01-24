Stalled Withdrawal: Israeli Troops to Delay Departure from Lebanon
The Israeli military's withdrawal from southern Lebanon will not meet the set deadline due to Lebanon's incomplete enforcement of a ceasefire agreement. The deal aimed to end hostilities with Hezbollah, requiring troop withdrawals and military deployment by Nov. 27. Coordination with the U.S. is ongoing.
The Israeli army's planned withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Monday will not be met, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday. The hesitation is attributed to Lebanon's partial enforcement of a ceasefire agreement.
This agreement, which was facilitated by both the United States and France, put an end to over a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran. The conflict reached its peak with a significant Israeli offensive, displacing over 1.2 million Lebanese people and greatly weakening Hezbollah. Under the terms, Hezbollah is required to withdraw weapons and fighters south of the Litani River, as Israeli troops pull back and Lebanese forces move in, all within a 60-day window set to expire on Monday.
Netanyahu's office emphasized that the Israeli military's withdrawal is dependent on the Lebanese army's full deployment and the successful enforcement of the agreement. As the ceasefire has not been completely implemented by Lebanon, the withdrawal will proceed gradually in collaboration with the U.S. Lebanese and Hezbollah officials have yet to comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
