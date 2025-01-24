ICC's Bold Move in Taliban Persecution Charges Sparks Global Reaction
The Taliban has condemned the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for two top officials for persecuting women, calling the accusations groundless. The Afghan Women's Movement welcomed the ICC's action as a historical achievement, while the UN highlighted ongoing educational restrictions on Afghan girls.
The International Criminal Court has stirred global discourse by issuing arrest warrants for two high-ranking Taliban officials over the alleged persecution of women, including leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. The Taliban has retaliated by rejecting the court's claims, labeling them as unfounded allegations.
A statement from Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry denounced the ICC's move, arguing that it overlooks past atrocities by foreign forces. The ministry warned against imposing external human rights interpretations, claiming the ICC's standing is undermined by its actions.
Conversely, the Afghan Women's Movement for Justice and Awareness praised the ICC's decision as a landmark achievement. Meanwhile, former official Mohammad Halim Fidai suggests the Taliban could use the situation for propaganda. Concurrently, the UN expressed concern for Afghan girls barred from school since 2021.
