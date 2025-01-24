Left Menu

ICC's Bold Move in Taliban Persecution Charges Sparks Global Reaction

The Taliban has condemned the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for two top officials for persecuting women, calling the accusations groundless. The Afghan Women's Movement welcomed the ICC's action as a historical achievement, while the UN highlighted ongoing educational restrictions on Afghan girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:53 IST
ICC's Bold Move in Taliban Persecution Charges Sparks Global Reaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The International Criminal Court has stirred global discourse by issuing arrest warrants for two high-ranking Taliban officials over the alleged persecution of women, including leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. The Taliban has retaliated by rejecting the court's claims, labeling them as unfounded allegations.

A statement from Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry denounced the ICC's move, arguing that it overlooks past atrocities by foreign forces. The ministry warned against imposing external human rights interpretations, claiming the ICC's standing is undermined by its actions.

Conversely, the Afghan Women's Movement for Justice and Awareness praised the ICC's decision as a landmark achievement. Meanwhile, former official Mohammad Halim Fidai suggests the Taliban could use the situation for propaganda. Concurrently, the UN expressed concern for Afghan girls barred from school since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025