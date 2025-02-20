Left Menu

Afghanistan's Spin and Spirit: A Preview of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Campaign

Afghanistan, buoyed by key players and a formidable spin attack, gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Despite notable absentees, their recent form and historic series victories underline their potential. The opening match against South Africa on February 21 in Karachi marks their campaign kick-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:02 IST
Afghanistan team. (Photo- Rashid Khan X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Afghanistan prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, their robust spin attack and standout players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz provide reasons for optimism. Despite missing emerging talent Allah Ghazanfar and seasoned spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan's squad boasts experienced names from their 2023 World Cup run.

Afghanistan's opening match against South Africa on February 21 in Karachi will be a litmus test. With a lineup consisting of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, and Noor Ahmed, the team aims to build on recent successes, including historic series victories.

Challenges exist, such as conservatism in batting approach and absentees. However, victories in ICC tournaments and a strong core lend confidence as they face South Africa, England, and Australia in the group stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

