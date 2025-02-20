Left Menu

Afghanistan Gears Up For Champions Trophy Amidst Political Boycott Calls

Despite political pressure to boycott Afghanistan's cricket games over the Taliban's stance on women's sports, Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi emphasizes the team's focus on playing. Afghanistan has a strong recent record, having defeated several top teams, and aims to perform well in upcoming Champions Trophy matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amidst mounting political pressure to boycott Afghanistan's cricket matches, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi remains focused on the game. This controversy arises from the Taliban's ban on women's sports, which has prompted politicians in England and South Africa to urge their teams to forfeit their upcoming matches against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy.

South Africa's Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, publicly stated his opposition to their scheduled match, expressing that had it been his decision, the game would not proceed. Nevertheless, the matches are set to occur as planned, with Afghanistan gearing up to face South Africa in Karachi on Friday and England in Lahore the following Wednesday.

Shahidi, undeterred by the political fray, expresses confidence in his team's abilities, citing their recent victories over top-tier teams such as England and Australia. Afghanistan, hopeful to harness its current momentum, is poised to make a strong showing, buoyed by anticipated support from Afghan fans in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

