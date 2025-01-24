Potential US Tariffs Put Canadian Aerospace Suppliers on Edge

Canadian aerospace suppliers are taking measures to shield themselves from the economic fallout of potential tariffs by the U.S. government, proposed by President Donald Trump. Optima Aero, a helicopter parts supplier based in Quebec, has already begun moving inventory to the U.S. to avoid disruptions.

The industry's intricate network of suppliers means that a 25% tariff, threatened by Trump to start in February, could lead to chaos for manufacturers like Boeing and their suppliers. Industry executives, including Larry Culp of GE Aerospace, express concerns about the new financial strains that tariffs could impose.

In the complex landscape of U.S.-Canada trade, tariffs could be detrimental, affecting a wide range of aerospace dealings. Despite the Canadian Government's threat of retaliatory tariffs, some analysts remain skeptical that sweeping tariffs will be applied, though sector-specific tariffs remain a contentious possibility.

