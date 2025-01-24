Cyprus Air Base Set for Strategic Upgrade Amid Growing US Ties

US Air Force specialists are on the ground in Cyprus, evaluating necessary upgrades to the Andreas Papandreou Air Force Base. This pivotal site is considered for future humanitarian operations in the Middle East. Situated close to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, Cyprus has long served as a crucial transit hub in times of regional crises.

Upgrades focus primarily on enhancing air traffic control systems to safeguard operations. This initiative includes installing advanced radar systems to manage the simultaneous activity of military and civilian aircraft safely. Additionally, infrastructure improvements, such as expanding the base and its runway, are planned to accommodate increased air traffic.

Cypress confirmed the agreement to the assessment after a US Marine contingent's recent deployment. Officials stress that while the base will not host offensive operations, the enhancements align with improved US-Cyprus military relations, underpinned by recent US policy shifts allowing Cyprus to purchase American military equipment.

