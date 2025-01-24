Brewing Controversy: Kerala's Brewery Plant Spurs Opposition

In a contentious move, the Kerala government has greenlit a brewery unit in Elappully, sparking considerable backlash. The local grama panchayat president, Revathi Babu K, and political parties like Congress and BJP have voiced strong opposition over the potential impact on the village's already scarce water resources.

The opposition contends that the plant, operated by Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd, threatens to deplete local water supplies. Critics argue that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's defenses, including reliance on rainwater and support from the Kerala Water Authority, lack feasibility. Political leaders accuse the government of prioritizing capitalist interests over public welfare.

Despite governmental assurances and discussions of increasing water storage, local leaders remain unconvinced and are prepared to take the matter to court. With at least five lakh litres of water required daily, concerns persist over the sustainability of this decision in the drought-prone district.

(With inputs from agencies.)