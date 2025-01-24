Punjab Initiates Action on Stray Dog Menace
Kanwardeep Singh, Chairman of the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, urged local authorities to conduct a stray dog census following multiple child attacks. He also called for dog sterilization, citing media reports of recent fatalities in Hasanpur and other Punjab areas.
In response to an increase in child attacks by stray dogs, Punjab's Child Rights Commission Chairman Kanwardeep Singh has mandated a city-wide census.
Citing reports of fatalities, Singh urged a sterilization drive, directing departments to adhere to the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.
Fatal incidents in Hasanpur and other Punjab locales prompted this decisive action.
