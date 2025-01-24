Left Menu

Punjab Initiates Action on Stray Dog Menace

Kanwardeep Singh, Chairman of the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, urged local authorities to conduct a stray dog census following multiple child attacks. He also called for dog sterilization, citing media reports of recent fatalities in Hasanpur and other Punjab areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:47 IST
In response to an increase in child attacks by stray dogs, Punjab's Child Rights Commission Chairman Kanwardeep Singh has mandated a city-wide census.

Citing reports of fatalities, Singh urged a sterilization drive, directing departments to adhere to the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

Fatal incidents in Hasanpur and other Punjab locales prompted this decisive action.

