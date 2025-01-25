Trump Justice Department Limits Prosecution of Abortion Clinic Blockades
President Trump's Justice Department has restricted prosecutions under the FACE Act, limiting actions to extraordinary cases. This decision marks a significant shift from the Biden administration's approach. Anti-abortion activists and legal groups welcome the move, while abortion-rights advocates criticize it as endangering provider safety.
President Donald Trump's Justice Department has curtailed prosecutions against those accused of obstructing access to reproductive rights facilities, labeling the cases as examples of the 'weaponization' of law enforcement. Under the FACE Act, prosecutions will only occur in 'extraordinary circumstances,' according to a memo by attorney general chief of staff Chad Mizelle.
The memo also called for the dismissal of three ongoing FACE Act cases related to clinic blockades in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, signaling a departure from the previous administration's stance. The Biden administration had pursued numerous cases under the act, which prohibits obstructing or threatening force against individuals seeking reproductive health services.
Response to the change has been polarizing. The Thomas More Society, representing many defendants, praised the move as significant in their fight against the FACE Act. Conversely, abortion-rights advocates condemned the decision, arguing it undermines clinic security and enables violence against abortion providers.
