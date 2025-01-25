Left Menu

Trump Justice Department Limits Prosecution of Abortion Clinic Blockades

President Trump's Justice Department has restricted prosecutions under the FACE Act, limiting actions to extraordinary cases. This decision marks a significant shift from the Biden administration's approach. Anti-abortion activists and legal groups welcome the move, while abortion-rights advocates criticize it as endangering provider safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 04:15 IST
Trump Justice Department Limits Prosecution of Abortion Clinic Blockades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's Justice Department has curtailed prosecutions against those accused of obstructing access to reproductive rights facilities, labeling the cases as examples of the 'weaponization' of law enforcement. Under the FACE Act, prosecutions will only occur in 'extraordinary circumstances,' according to a memo by attorney general chief of staff Chad Mizelle.

The memo also called for the dismissal of three ongoing FACE Act cases related to clinic blockades in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, signaling a departure from the previous administration's stance. The Biden administration had pursued numerous cases under the act, which prohibits obstructing or threatening force against individuals seeking reproductive health services.

Response to the change has been polarizing. The Thomas More Society, representing many defendants, praised the move as significant in their fight against the FACE Act. Conversely, abortion-rights advocates condemned the decision, arguing it undermines clinic security and enables violence against abortion providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025