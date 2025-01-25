Supreme Court Term Tackles Transgender Rights, Ghost Guns, and More

The U.S. Supreme Court this term is addressing numerous pivotal issues ranging from gender-affirming care for transgender minors to regulations on 'ghost guns' and Planned Parenthood funding. Significant rulings impacting constitutional mandates and federal regulatory authority are expected soon.

Cases involving transgender rights and the legality of 'ghost guns' headlined the court's current docket. The court appeared open to upholding Tennessee's ban on certain medical treatments for transgender minors, following appeals by Biden's administration. In a separate case, justices seemed ready to back regulations on untraceable firearms.

In addition, the court is deliberating on high-stakes matters concerning TikTok's presence in the U.S., workplace discrimination, Obamacare's preventive care mandate, and claims involving religious rights and school books intersecting with LGBT issues. Decisions on these cases are expected by June.

