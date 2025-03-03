Left Menu

UK Probes TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur for Child Privacy Compliance

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has launched an investigation into TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur's handling of children's privacy and data protection. The probe focuses on how these platforms use algorithms and age verification to prevent children's exposure to harmful content. Non-compliance may result in legal actions.

Updated: 03-03-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:37 IST
The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has begun an investigation into popular social media platforms TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur to evaluate how they safeguard the privacy of child users. The focus is on how these companies manage personal information and employ algorithms that might inadvertently expose minors to harmful content.

The investigation targets Chinese company ByteDance's TikTok, scrutinizing how it uses personal data from users aged 13-17 to recommend content. Additionally, Reddit and Imgur are under scrutiny for their methods of verifying the age of child users, raising concerns about accountability in protecting minors.

With legislation enforcing stricter regulations, the British government insists platforms must filter harmful materials better. Failure to comply may lead to serious legal consequences, as companies including TikTok and Reddit are expected to demonstrate adherence to these legal standards.

