US Domestic Shift: From Wildfire Battles to Supreme Court Showdowns

In Los Angeles, the forecast of rain brings hope to firefighters battling devastating wildfires. This potential relief follows weeks of work under challenging conditions, from water shortages to gale-force winds, testing their resources and resolve in a city familiar with such crises.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to address pivotal issues, including the establishment of the first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma. This decision could redefine interpretations of the First Amendment's church-state separation, sparked by a lower court ruling that halted funding for the school.

With existing home sales reaching a peak not seen in ten months, the National Association of Realtors reports optimism tempered by high mortgage rates. December's increase signals progress, yet the market faces obstacles that may hinder sustained growth, as house prices hit record highs amid supply shortages.

