United States Rejoins Controversial Geneva Consensus

In a significant move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that the United States is rejoining the Geneva Consensus Declaration, a controversial international agreement from which it had earlier distanced itself. Critics argue that the accord aims to limit abortion access for millions of women and girls worldwide.

"Today, the United States informed signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration of our intent to rejoin immediately," Rubio stated late Friday, marking a notable policy shift. The declaration, an agreement concerning health policies, sparked significant debate upon its initial introduction in 2020.

The Geneva Consensus Declaration was originally co-sponsored by countries including the United States, Brazil, Uganda, Egypt, Hungary, and Indonesia. Its focus on women's health and family concerns has led to polarized opinions, especially regarding its stance on reproductive rights.

