Left Menu

Calls for Change: Shirin Ebadi on Iran, the US, and Women's Rights

Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi calls the US-Iran nuclear talks constructive but emphasizes Iran's need for political maturity. She highlights systemic gender discrimination, exacerbated by Islamic laws post-1979 revolution, and praises Iranian women's resilience. Ebadi argues for removing discriminatory laws for real societal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:05 IST
Calls for Change: Shirin Ebadi on Iran, the US, and Women's Rights
Iran
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi has commented on the recent US-Iran nuclear talks, emphasizing that they could only be deemed constructive if Iran exhibits political maturity. Held in Muscat, Oman, these indirect discussions were described as such by participating officials.

Addressing discrimination, Ebadi criticized Iran's Islamic laws enacted after the 1979 revolution, which she says sanction government behavior and discriminate against women. She cited compulsory hijab laws and polygamy as examples.

Despite slow progress, Ebadi praised Iranian women's resilience, especially noting their courage during the 2022 uprising. She asserted, however, that true change requires dismantling these discriminatory laws imposed under the guise of Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025