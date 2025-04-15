Calls for Change: Shirin Ebadi on Iran, the US, and Women's Rights

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi has commented on the recent US-Iran nuclear talks, emphasizing that they could only be deemed constructive if Iran exhibits political maturity. Held in Muscat, Oman, these indirect discussions were described as such by participating officials.

Addressing discrimination, Ebadi criticized Iran's Islamic laws enacted after the 1979 revolution, which she says sanction government behavior and discriminate against women. She cited compulsory hijab laws and polygamy as examples.

Despite slow progress, Ebadi praised Iranian women's resilience, especially noting their courage during the 2022 uprising. She asserted, however, that true change requires dismantling these discriminatory laws imposed under the guise of Islam.

