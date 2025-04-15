Calls for Change: Shirin Ebadi on Iran, the US, and Women's Rights
Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi calls the US-Iran nuclear talks constructive but emphasizes Iran's need for political maturity. She highlights systemic gender discrimination, exacerbated by Islamic laws post-1979 revolution, and praises Iranian women's resilience. Ebadi argues for removing discriminatory laws for real societal change.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi has commented on the recent US-Iran nuclear talks, emphasizing that they could only be deemed constructive if Iran exhibits political maturity. Held in Muscat, Oman, these indirect discussions were described as such by participating officials.
Addressing discrimination, Ebadi criticized Iran's Islamic laws enacted after the 1979 revolution, which she says sanction government behavior and discriminate against women. She cited compulsory hijab laws and polygamy as examples.
Despite slow progress, Ebadi praised Iranian women's resilience, especially noting their courage during the 2022 uprising. She asserted, however, that true change requires dismantling these discriminatory laws imposed under the guise of Islam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh High Court Upholds Women's Rights, Bans Forced Virginity Tests
Alka Lamba: Fighting for Women's Rights and Unity Against Divisive Politics
Koodalmanikyam Temple Employee Resignation Sheds Light on Caste Discrimination
Karuna Munde's Legal Victory: Upholding Women's Rights
Ending Discrimination: Embracing Interfaith Dialogue for Peace