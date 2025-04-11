Rapid Changes in Health Policies Stir Uncertainty

The Trump administration is planning significant changes to its health policies, starting with the removal of all members from the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS. This move, without a clear timeline for replacement, raises concerns about the continuity of prevention and treatment strategies for the disease.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is losing key employees involved in the bird flu response, potentially straining efforts to monitor the virus's spread. President Trump and ally Elon Musk aim to reduce the federal workforce by offering financial incentives for voluntary resignations.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company Novartis intends to invest $23 billion in U.S. facilities despite threats of drug import tariffs. These policy shifts contribute to uncertainties within the drug and healthcare industries, as global stock prices fluctuate in response to tariff discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)