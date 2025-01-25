Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US rejoining international anti-abortion pact

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday the United States was rejoining an international accord that critics say aims to limit abortion access for millions of women and girls around the world. The State Department said on Friday that one of the four objectives of the pact was to "protect life at all stages." Abortion has been a divisive issue in U.S. politics.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 06:34 IST
UPDATE 1-US rejoining international anti-abortion pact

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday the United States was rejoining an international accord that critics say aims to limit abortion access for millions of women and girls around the world. "Today, the United States informed signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration of our intent to rejoin immediately," Rubio said in a statement late on Friday.

The Geneva Consensus Declaration (GCD) was co-sponsored by the United States, Brazil, Uganda, Egypt, Hungary and Indonesia in 2020 when Trump was in office during his first term. His administration said at the time the GCD sought better healthcare for women and the preservation of human life, while also strengthening family as the foundational unit of society and protecting each nation's sovereignty.

The group now has more than 35 signatories. The State Department said on Friday that one of the four objectives of the pact was to "protect life at all stages."

Abortion has been a divisive issue in U.S. politics. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to eliminate a nationwide right to abortion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025