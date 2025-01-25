Left Menu

Chinese Nationals Fight Back Against Alleged Police Harassment in Pakistan

Six Chinese nationals in Pakistan have filed a petition against police harassment, alleging bribery demands and movement restrictions. Despite fulfilling legal formalities, they claim to be unjustly detained in their homes, with their movements impeded. The Sindh High Court has issued notices for a preliminary hearing.

Updated: 25-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:03 IST
  • Pakistan

In an unprecedented move, six Chinese nationals in Pakistan have turned to the judiciary, filing a petition in the Sindh High Court against alleged police harassment. According to their claims, the police placed unlawful restrictions on their movements and demanded bribes.

The petitioners, through their counsel, alleged that they faced six to seven months of harassment, including invasions of privacy and bribery demands. They pointed fingers at the Sindh police's restrictive policies under the guise of security concerns.

The High Court bench has responded by issuing notices to various governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy. A date for the next court proceedings is expected in four weeks, where further arguments will be heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

