Debate Erupts Over R G Kar Hospital Case: Capital Punishment or Rehabilitation?

In the case against Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder at R G Kar Hospital, legal figures are arguing life imprisonment over death penalty. Former Justice Ashok Ganguly and others highlight that capital punishment is not a deterrent and emphasize society's capacity for reform over retribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:36 IST
The conviction of Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a medic at R G Kar Hospital has reignited the debate over capital punishment. Sentenced to life imprisonment, legal experts argue against the death penalty.

Former Supreme Court Judge Ashok Ganguly opposes capital punishment, citing that it is undemocratic and irreversible. Senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and others echo this sentiment.

Additional District Judge Anirban Das emphasizes reform, stating that justice lies in societal rehabilitation rather than retribution. With the CBI's supplementary chargesheet pending, calls grow to reassess capital punishment's role in a modern justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

