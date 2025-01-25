Empowering Democracy: President Murmu's Call to Voters
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of rising above narrow-mindedness and discrimination in voting. She praised the Election Commission's use of technology to enhance transparency and urged for increased voter participation, highlighting women's involvement as a sign of progress.
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the need for voters to transcend narrow-mindedness and discrimination while exercising their democratic rights.
Speaking at the 15th National Voters' Day event, she praised the Election Commission for its technological advancements to improve electoral transparency, while noting the vital role of women in India's democratic process.
Additionally, she acknowledged the efforts made to ease voting for senior citizens, differently-abled voters, and residents in remote areas, underscoring India's commitment to inclusive democracy.
