Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's Tour of Telangana and Historic Sites

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set to visit Telangana from December 19 to 21, as part of a comprehensive schedule that includes historical tours and official meetings.

During his visit, Kumar will explore key cultural landmarks such as Golconda Fort, Charminar, and Salar Jung Museum, illustrating the confluence of history and governance.

On December 20, he will both participate in the Maha Aarti and have darshan at Sri Mallikarjuna Swami Temple in Srisailam, followed by an interaction with Booth Level Officers in Telangana, aiming to strengthen electoral procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)