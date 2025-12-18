Left Menu

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's Tour of Telangana and Historic Sites

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will visit Telangana, touring Hyderabad's historic sites and holding meetings with Booth Level Officers. Scheduled for December 19-21, his itinerary includes cultural locations like Golconda Fort and Charminar, and spiritual engagements at Sri Mallikarjuna Swami Temple in Srisailam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:51 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's Tour of Telangana and Historic Sites
Gyanesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set to visit Telangana from December 19 to 21, as part of a comprehensive schedule that includes historical tours and official meetings.

During his visit, Kumar will explore key cultural landmarks such as Golconda Fort, Charminar, and Salar Jung Museum, illustrating the confluence of history and governance.

On December 20, he will both participate in the Maha Aarti and have darshan at Sri Mallikarjuna Swami Temple in Srisailam, followed by an interaction with Booth Level Officers in Telangana, aiming to strengthen electoral procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025