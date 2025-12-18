Election Commission Goes Door-to-Door: New Initiative for Senior Voters

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Office is pursuing a novel approach to facilitate voting for senior citizens and those with serious illnesses. By seeking permission from the Election Commission to hold home hearings, the office aims to alleviate the voting process for individuals over 85 years old and those facing severe health challenges.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal emphasized the importance of transparent procedures, ensuring that even checks on voter eligibility remain unobtrusive. The initiative, pending approval from the central Election Commission, would see Electoral Registration Officers visiting these voters at home, making the electoral process more accessible for this demographic.

As background efforts continue, Booth Level Officers have started delivering notices to voters whose familial details were absent from the 2002 electoral rolls. This move is part of a broader push to ensure seamless participation in the democratic process, with elder voter convenience being a central priority.