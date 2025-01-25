Indian Coast Guard Nabs Unregistered Fishing Boat Off Vizhinjam Coast
The Indian Coast Guard intercepted an unregistered fishing boat, New Tharu 2, off the Vizhinjam coast. It was manned by an underage crew, violating the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act. The boat and its crew were handed over to fisheries officials for further action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat from Tamil Nadu, 'New Tharu 2', on Saturday off the Vizhinjam coast for operating without valid registration, according to a Defence statement.
Registered in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, the vessel was found to be in violation of the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act (KMFRA) due to the presence of an underage crew.
The Coast Guard's Interceptor Boat IC-309, while on a routine patrol on January 25, 2025, apprehended the boat, which was then handed over to Fisheries department officials along with its six crew members and 200 kilograms of fish.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vijay Slam Tamil Nadu Govt Over Unfulfilled NEET Promise
Political Clash in Tamil Nadu: Governor vs. Chief Minister
Tamil Nadu Leaders Unite in Festive Spirit to Celebrate Pongal
Tamil Nadu Dragons Edge Delhi SG Pipers in a Thrilling Hockey India League Encounter
Tamil Nadu Honors Heroes: CM Pongal Medals Awarded