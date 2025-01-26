Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Krishna Nagar: Child's Death Shocks Community

A woman named Anju Devi allegedly threw her nine-month-old son off the roof after a dispute with her sister. The child died in the hospital, leading to Anju's detainment and questioning by local police. The tragic event occurred in Krishna Nagar locality, Ballia, sparking a police investigation.

Tragic Incident in Krishna Nagar: Child's Death Shocks Community
A tragic incident unfolded in Krishna Nagar locality, Ballia, as a young child lost his life under shocking circumstances. On a tense Saturday morning, Anju Devi allegedly threw her nine-month-old son from the roof following an argument with her sister.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed that the infant was rushed to the district hospital, where he was sadly declared dead. The police have taken Anju Devi into custody for questioning as part of their investigation into the tragic event.

The case has been registered under Section 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, based on a complaint from the child's grandmother, Shobha Devi. Anju had been residing with her mother for two years, alongside her sister Manisha, who had moved in two months prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

