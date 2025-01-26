Israel's Roadblock Strategy Amid Southern Lebanon Withdrawal Delay

In a significant development, Israel's military erected roadblocks across border towns in southern Lebanon, just a day prior to its scheduled withdrawal under a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. These strategic blockades suggest an ongoing delay in the troop retreat.

The initial withdrawal plan, agreed upon in November, allotted both parties 60 days for evacuation and subsequent control by the Lebanese army with UN support. However, accusations are flying on both sides: Israel claims non-compliance by Lebanon, while Lebanon accuses Israel of obstructive actions.

Despite international pressures, including from Washington and France, the withdrawal process has stalled, leaving the region's displaced citizens in limbo. Meanwhile, UN peacekeepers report ongoing Israeli military activities and infrastructural destruction, hampering efforts for a peaceful transition and resettlement of displaced communities.

