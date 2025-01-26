Left Menu

Israel's Roadblock Strategy Amid Southern Lebanon Withdrawal Delay

Israel has set up roadblocks in southern Lebanon, delaying its withdrawal as per the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. While Israeli forces claim progress, Lebanese authorities accuse them of stalling, preventing displaced citizens from returning. This development further complicates the already tense situation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maysal-Jabal | Updated: 26-01-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 01:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel's military erected roadblocks across border towns in southern Lebanon, just a day prior to its scheduled withdrawal under a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. These strategic blockades suggest an ongoing delay in the troop retreat.

The initial withdrawal plan, agreed upon in November, allotted both parties 60 days for evacuation and subsequent control by the Lebanese army with UN support. However, accusations are flying on both sides: Israel claims non-compliance by Lebanon, while Lebanon accuses Israel of obstructive actions.

Despite international pressures, including from Washington and France, the withdrawal process has stalled, leaving the region's displaced citizens in limbo. Meanwhile, UN peacekeepers report ongoing Israeli military activities and infrastructural destruction, hampering efforts for a peaceful transition and resettlement of displaced communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

