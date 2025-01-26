Uttar Pradesh Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Constitutional Resolve

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to the citizens of the state. In his message shared on the platform X, he emphasized the significance of the historic day.

Adityanath paid tribute to the nation's Constitution, its democratic traditions, and the valiant individuals who have contributed to the country's freedom. He highlighted Republic Day as an opportunity to reflect on the constitutional values that guide the nation.

He urged all residents to reaffirm their commitment to the duties outlined in the Constitution, fostering a spirit of unity and patriotism—closing his message with a resounding 'Jai Hind.'

(With inputs from agencies.)