Uttar Pradesh Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Constitutional Resolve
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh extended greetings on the 76th Republic Day, urging residents to uphold the constitutional duties. He highlighted the importance of constitutional values and celebrated the state's commitment to democratic traditions.
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to the citizens of the state. In his message shared on the platform X, he emphasized the significance of the historic day.
Adityanath paid tribute to the nation's Constitution, its democratic traditions, and the valiant individuals who have contributed to the country's freedom. He highlighted Republic Day as an opportunity to reflect on the constitutional values that guide the nation.
He urged all residents to reaffirm their commitment to the duties outlined in the Constitution, fostering a spirit of unity and patriotism—closing his message with a resounding 'Jai Hind.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RJD MP Manoj Jha Urges Focus on Youth Amidst Ramlala Mandir Celebrations
Discover the Top 10 Indian Ethnic Wear Brands for 2023
India Paves the Way for Cleantech Revolution with New Manufacturing Platform
Tragic Crime Shadows Birthday Celebration
India's Drone Defense Leap: Nagastra-1 Takes Center Stage