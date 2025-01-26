Brazil Seeks Answers Over Treatment of Deportees on U.S. Flight

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to request explanations from the U.S. government regarding the reported 'degrading treatment' of Brazilians on a deportation flight, as shared on the social media platform X on Saturday night.

Last week, a flight carrying Brazilian deportees from the U.S. landed in Brazil with passengers in handcuffs. Upon arrival, reports surfaced of mistreatment during the flight. Originally bound for Belo Horizonte, the plane made an unscheduled stop in Manaus due to technical issues, according to Brazil's Justice Ministry.

In Manaus, Brazilian authorities mandated the removal of handcuffs, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arranged a Brazilian Air Force flight to transport the passengers to their final destination. This incident marked the second deportation flight from the U.S. to Brazil this year. Attempts to reach officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE for comment on Saturday remained unanswered.

