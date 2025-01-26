Left Menu

Defense Secretary Hegseth Faces Major Challenges as He Takes Office

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assumes office with significant challenges, including Trump's directives on military border presence, aid decisions for Ukraine, and cutting diversity programs. Hegseth must also navigate issues such as auditing the Pentagon, deterring China, and reviewing the defense budget, all amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:30 IST
  • United States

As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth steps into his new role, he confronts a challenging landscape. Key priorities include fortifying the U.S. military at the southern border, deciding on the use of active-duty forces for law enforcement, and handling aid for Ukraine amid complex budgetary considerations.

Hegseth was confirmed in a tiebreaking Senate vote, kicking off his term with a focus on enhancing military lethality and reviewing diversity programs. His tasks include aligning Pentagon objectives with Trump's directives, including auditing processes and deterring Chinese influence.

Facing a whirlwind of duties, Hegseth must also reconcile internal goals with broader geopolitical realities, such as support for Israel and shifts in Middle Eastern focus. His decisions will shape military policy amid a backdrop of shifting global alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

