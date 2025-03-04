Left Menu

Global Reactions: Trump's Halt on Ukraine Aid Sparks International Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause military aid to Ukraine has triggered varied reactions worldwide. While some view it as a threat to peace by potentially empowering Russia, others see it as an impetus for Ukraine to pursue peace negotiations. Global leaders express concerns over regional security implications.

Updated: 04-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:56 IST
In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine, creating a stir among international leaders. This decision has emerged following Trump's recent conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, intensifying the fracture between the two countries.

Reactions to the pause in aid vary significantly across the globe. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal committed to maintaining military efforts and diplomatic channels with the U.S., while Ukrainian Parliamentarian Oleksandr Merezhko warned of the risks of capitulating to Russian demands if support wanes. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen criticized the move, predicting devastating consequences for Ukrainian civilians due to potential Russian aggression.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed the decision as a step towards peace. In contrast, European leaders like German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the need for increased military and financial support for Ukraine to safeguard regional stability. The British, French, Danish, Czech, and Hungarian leaders also highlighted their respective positions, underscoring the geopolitical complexities of Trump's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

