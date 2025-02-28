Trump's Minerals Deal: A Strategic Play to Boost Ukraine Aid

Donald Trump has orchestrated a critical minerals agreement with Ukraine, positioning it as a diplomatic bridge to ease tensions between Kyiv and Washington. The deal is crucial for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is expected to visit Washington for the signing.

The agreement is seen as a strategic tool to regain Republican congressional support for increased aid to Ukraine, which has seen its last funding bill when Democrats controlled the Senate and the White House. Trump's approach promises potential economic gains to U.S. industries while leveraging Ukraine's mineral resources.

Republican lawmakers are divided, with skepticism regarding overseas spending. However, figures like Representative Michael McCaul recognize the potential of such an agreement to align congressional interests, stressing the economic alliance's benefit to both U.S. industries and Ukraine.

