Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Journalist Sparks Global Outcry

U.N. human rights experts have condemned the arrest of American journalist Ali Abunimah in Zurich, raising alarms about freedom of speech.

Abunimah, who runs the online platform Electronic Intifada, was detained by Swiss police citing an entry ban. Calls for his release have emanated from global rights groups.

The U.S. embassy has confirmed consular support for Abunimah, while a petition by Swiss Action for Human Rights is gaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)