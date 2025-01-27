Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Journalist Sparks Global Outcry
U.N. human rights experts condemn the arrest of U.S. journalist Ali Abunimah in Zurich. Arrested for an entry ban, his case has prompted concerns over freedom of speech. Swiss Action for Human Rights initiated a petition for his release, while the U.S. embassy confirmed consular assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 01:43 IST
U.N. human rights experts have condemned the arrest of American journalist Ali Abunimah in Zurich, raising alarms about freedom of speech.
Abunimah, who runs the online platform Electronic Intifada, was detained by Swiss police citing an entry ban. Calls for his release have emanated from global rights groups.
The U.S. embassy has confirmed consular support for Abunimah, while a petition by Swiss Action for Human Rights is gaining momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement