Left Menu

Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Journalist Sparks Global Outcry

U.N. human rights experts condemn the arrest of U.S. journalist Ali Abunimah in Zurich. Arrested for an entry ban, his case has prompted concerns over freedom of speech. Swiss Action for Human Rights initiated a petition for his release, while the U.S. embassy confirmed consular assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 01:43 IST
Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Journalist Sparks Global Outcry

U.N. human rights experts have condemned the arrest of American journalist Ali Abunimah in Zurich, raising alarms about freedom of speech.

Abunimah, who runs the online platform Electronic Intifada, was detained by Swiss police citing an entry ban. Calls for his release have emanated from global rights groups.

The U.S. embassy has confirmed consular support for Abunimah, while a petition by Swiss Action for Human Rights is gaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025