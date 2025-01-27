Elon Musk's $1 Million-A-Day Giveaway Controversy
Elon Musk has asked a federal judge to dismiss a class action lawsuit claiming that he defrauded voters by enticing them to sign a petition under the guise of a $1 million-a-day giveaway. Musk denies the accusations, stating the giveaway was not an illegal lottery.
Elon Musk has requested a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action from voters claiming they were deceived into signing a petition for a $1 million-a-day incentive. Filed late on Friday in Austin, Texas, Musk argued that the terms did not outline an illegal 'lottery' or violate Texas deceptive trade laws.
Arizona resident Jacqueline McAferty, the plaintiff, alleges that Musk and his political action committee America PAC misled voters across seven battleground states with false promises of random prize drawings. America PAC was launched by Musk to support Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
Musk contends the opportunity was to earn money by becoming America PAC spokespeople, distinguishing it from a 'prize'. He dismissed claims of harm to petition signers who provided personal information, suggesting no illegal lottery occurred. Filed on Election Day in 2024, the lawsuit now seeks $5 million in damages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
