Left Menu

Elon Musk's $1 Million-A-Day Giveaway Controversy

Elon Musk has asked a federal judge to dismiss a class action lawsuit claiming that he defrauded voters by enticing them to sign a petition under the guise of a $1 million-a-day giveaway. Musk denies the accusations, stating the giveaway was not an illegal lottery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 05:19 IST
Elon Musk's $1 Million-A-Day Giveaway Controversy
Musk

Elon Musk has requested a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action from voters claiming they were deceived into signing a petition for a $1 million-a-day incentive. Filed late on Friday in Austin, Texas, Musk argued that the terms did not outline an illegal 'lottery' or violate Texas deceptive trade laws.

Arizona resident Jacqueline McAferty, the plaintiff, alleges that Musk and his political action committee America PAC misled voters across seven battleground states with false promises of random prize drawings. America PAC was launched by Musk to support Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Musk contends the opportunity was to earn money by becoming America PAC spokespeople, distinguishing it from a 'prize'. He dismissed claims of harm to petition signers who provided personal information, suggesting no illegal lottery occurred. Filed on Election Day in 2024, the lawsuit now seeks $5 million in damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025