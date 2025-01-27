Parliamentary Standoff: 572 Amendments Propose New Course for Waqf Bill
The parliamentary panel on the Waqf Amendment Bill has proposed 572 amendments, intensifying disputes between the government and opposition. The panel, led by Jagdambika Pal, has circulated a list of amendments. The Bill seeks to amend the 1995 Waqf Act to improve regulation and management of Waqf properties.
- Country:
- India
The parliamentary panel on the Waqf Amendment Bill has suggested a staggering 572 amendments, fueling tensions between the government and opposition parties. The Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, chaired by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, released a consolidated list of amendments as discussions approach their final stage.
Members of both the BJP and opposition parties have submitted proposals, although BJP allies are notably absent. The committee plans to scrutinize these amendments clause by clause in an upcoming meeting.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at addressing regulatory and management challenges of Waqf properties, was presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and referred to a parliamentary joint committee for further examination on August 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Government Withdraws Ticket Price Hike for 'Game Changer'
BJP's Shirdi Convention: Strategic Blueprint for Local Polls
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Plans
BJP Paves the Way for Women Leaders Ahead of Reservation Bill
BJP will demolish all slums in five years if it comes to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.