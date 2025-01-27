Supreme Court Upholds Right to Protest, Dismisses Jharkhand Government's Plea

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed Jharkhand government's plea challenging the high court's decision to quash criminal cases against BJP leaders over 2023 Ranchi protests, reaffirming citizens' right to protest.

The bench criticized the misuse of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, emphasizing the right to peaceful demonstration is fundamental in democracy.

Jharkhand's appeal argued the protests, despite prohibitory orders, turned violent. However, the high court highlighted the crucial role of protests in democratic participation and governance accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)