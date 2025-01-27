Supreme Court Upholds Right to Protest, Dismisses Jharkhand Government's Plea
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the Jharkhand government to reinstate criminal cases against BJP leaders, including MP Nishikant Dubey, following protests in Ranchi. The court emphasized that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are often misused, reaffirming the fundamental right to peaceful protest as crucial in a democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed Jharkhand government's plea challenging the high court's decision to quash criminal cases against BJP leaders over 2023 Ranchi protests, reaffirming citizens' right to protest.
The bench criticized the misuse of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, emphasizing the right to peaceful demonstration is fundamental in democracy.
Jharkhand's appeal argued the protests, despite prohibitory orders, turned violent. However, the high court highlighted the crucial role of protests in democratic participation and governance accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debating 'One Nation, One Election': Balancing Democracy and Development
Romania's Democracy in Crisis: Protests Erupt Over Annulled Election
CM Omar Abdullah says any attempt to cause damage to democracy in J-K will not be allowed, such steps will be defeated.
Yadav Calls for Victory in Milkipur Bypoll to Safeguard Democracy
Lok Sabha's Unwavering Pillar: The Secretariat's Role in Strengthening Democracy