Supreme Court Upholds Right to Protest, Dismisses Jharkhand Government's Plea

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the Jharkhand government to reinstate criminal cases against BJP leaders, including MP Nishikant Dubey, following protests in Ranchi. The court emphasized that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are often misused, reaffirming the fundamental right to peaceful protest as crucial in a democracy.

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed Jharkhand government's plea challenging the high court's decision to quash criminal cases against BJP leaders over 2023 Ranchi protests, reaffirming citizens' right to protest.

The bench criticized the misuse of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, emphasizing the right to peaceful demonstration is fundamental in democracy.

Jharkhand's appeal argued the protests, despite prohibitory orders, turned violent. However, the high court highlighted the crucial role of protests in democratic participation and governance accountability.

