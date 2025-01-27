Left Menu

Mysterious Death in Srinagar: Unveiling the Tragedy

A 32-year-old man, identified as Shravan Yadav from Sabalpur village, was found dead with multiple injury marks in Srinagar village. The police suspect homicide due to a head injury and have sent the body for postmortem to confirm the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are investigating a mysterious death in Srinagar village after a 32-year-old man was found dead with multiple injuries on his body.

The deceased has been identified as Shravan Yadav, a Sabalpur village resident. Police suspect he may have been murdered following a head injury.

The body has been sent for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, according to Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Usman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

