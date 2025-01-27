Mysterious Death in Srinagar: Unveiling the Tragedy

Authorities are investigating a mysterious death in Srinagar village after a 32-year-old man was found dead with multiple injuries on his body.

The deceased has been identified as Shravan Yadav, a Sabalpur village resident. Police suspect he may have been murdered following a head injury.

The body has been sent for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, according to Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Usman.

