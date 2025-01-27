Mysterious Death in Srinagar: Unveiling the Tragedy
A 32-year-old man, identified as Shravan Yadav from Sabalpur village, was found dead with multiple injury marks in Srinagar village. The police suspect homicide due to a head injury and have sent the body for postmortem to confirm the cause of death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities are investigating a mysterious death in Srinagar village after a 32-year-old man was found dead with multiple injuries on his body.
The deceased has been identified as Shravan Yadav, a Sabalpur village resident. Police suspect he may have been murdered following a head injury.
The body has been sent for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, according to Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Usman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- death
- murder
- investigation
- police
- Shravan Yadav
- Sabalpur
- village
- postmortem
- injury
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Clerical Controversy: Priests Clash with Police in Ernakulam
Rapid Arrests: Delhi Police Solves Blind Robbery with Speed
Naxalites Strike Again: IED Blast Injures Two Policemen in Chhattisgarh
School Principal on the Run: Alleged Rape Sparks Police Search in Gujarat
Five Naxalites, including two women, killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.