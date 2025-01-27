Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Coaching Centre Tragedy

The Delhi High Court granted bail to the co-owners of a basement building where three civil service aspirants drowned in July 2024. The court found no prima facie evidence of corruption against the owners, whose role was limited to leasing the property. A Rs 5 lakh donation was requested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:06 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Coaching Centre Tragedy
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has officially granted bail to the co-owners of a building's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. The basement housed a coaching centre where three civil service aspirants tragically drowned in July 2024.

Justice Sanjeev Narula emphasized the absence of evidence indicating an angle of corruption at this stage in the investigation. The owners were merely property holders, and their charge of culpable actions needed more substantial proof to warrant further legal action, according to the court's observations.

The court instructed the co-owners to deposit a voluntary donation of Rs 5 lakh with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, which will distribute the funds to the families of the deceased aspirants. The Central Bureau of Investigation's ongoing probe continues to scrutinize the propriety of the basement's commercial usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025