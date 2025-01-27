Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Coaching Centre Tragedy

The Delhi High Court has officially granted bail to the co-owners of a building's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. The basement housed a coaching centre where three civil service aspirants tragically drowned in July 2024.

Justice Sanjeev Narula emphasized the absence of evidence indicating an angle of corruption at this stage in the investigation. The owners were merely property holders, and their charge of culpable actions needed more substantial proof to warrant further legal action, according to the court's observations.

The court instructed the co-owners to deposit a voluntary donation of Rs 5 lakh with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, which will distribute the funds to the families of the deceased aspirants. The Central Bureau of Investigation's ongoing probe continues to scrutinize the propriety of the basement's commercial usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)