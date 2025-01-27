Left Menu

Court Allows Posthumous Sperm Retrieval: A Legal Precedent

The Delhi High Court has permitted the retrieval and preservation of sperms from a man who recently died by suicide. The decision, aimed at assisting potential future use in reproductive therapy, was made in response to a plea from the man's family. This ruling highlights the legal recognition of sperm as property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has made a significant ruling, allowing the retrieval and preservation of sperms from a deceased man who died by suicide. This decision comes as part of a petition filed by the man's family, seeking to preserve his semen through postmortem sperm retrieval for future assisted reproductive therapy.

Justice Sachin Datta directed respondent number 2 hospital to make arrangements for the PMSR procedure to be performed at a capable facility, with the costs covered by the petitioners. The court emphasized the urgency of the matter, requiring the procedure to be conducted swiftly to ensure its effectiveness.

Furthermore, the court recognized semen samples as property under Indian law, thereby making it part of a deceased person's estate. The matter is set to be revisited in court on July 8, pending further orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

