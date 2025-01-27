Court Allows Posthumous Sperm Retrieval: A Legal Precedent

The Delhi High Court has made a significant ruling, allowing the retrieval and preservation of sperms from a deceased man who died by suicide. This decision comes as part of a petition filed by the man's family, seeking to preserve his semen through postmortem sperm retrieval for future assisted reproductive therapy.

Justice Sachin Datta directed respondent number 2 hospital to make arrangements for the PMSR procedure to be performed at a capable facility, with the costs covered by the petitioners. The court emphasized the urgency of the matter, requiring the procedure to be conducted swiftly to ensure its effectiveness.

Furthermore, the court recognized semen samples as property under Indian law, thereby making it part of a deceased person's estate. The matter is set to be revisited in court on July 8, pending further orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)