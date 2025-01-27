Left Menu

Belgian Footballer Arrested Amid Cocaine Trafficking Scandal

Radja Nainggolan, a former Belgian national team player and current Lokeren-Temse midfielder, has been arrested due to his connection with a cocaine trafficking investigation. The cocaine routes run from South America to Europe through Antwerp's port. Nainggolan's club and management have yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:41 IST
Belgian Footballer Arrested Amid Cocaine Trafficking Scandal

Radja Nainggolan, a former Belgian national team player and current midfielder for Lokeren-Temse, has been apprehended in conjunction with a probe into cocaine trafficking, said a source close to the investigation on Monday.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that the cocaine was trafficked through Antwerp's port, with thirty house searches conducted as part of the ongoing investigation. While Belgian protocol avoids revealing Nainggolan's name, local media reported his arrest.

Neither Nainggolan's management team nor his club, Lokeren-Temse, have provided comments, with the club acknowledging his absence from training but respecting legal presumptions. This arrest follows last year's conviction of former Dutch player Quincy Promes for cocaine smuggling via the Belgian port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025