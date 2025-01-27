Belgian Footballer Arrested Amid Cocaine Trafficking Scandal
Radja Nainggolan, a former Belgian national team player and current Lokeren-Temse midfielder, has been arrested due to his connection with a cocaine trafficking investigation. The cocaine routes run from South America to Europe through Antwerp's port. Nainggolan's club and management have yet to comment.
Radja Nainggolan, a former Belgian national team player and current midfielder for Lokeren-Temse, has been apprehended in conjunction with a probe into cocaine trafficking, said a source close to the investigation on Monday.
The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that the cocaine was trafficked through Antwerp's port, with thirty house searches conducted as part of the ongoing investigation. While Belgian protocol avoids revealing Nainggolan's name, local media reported his arrest.
Neither Nainggolan's management team nor his club, Lokeren-Temse, have provided comments, with the club acknowledging his absence from training but respecting legal presumptions. This arrest follows last year's conviction of former Dutch player Quincy Promes for cocaine smuggling via the Belgian port.
(With inputs from agencies.)
