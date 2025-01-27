Election Guidelines: Only Authorized Agents Permitted Inside Polling Stations
The Delhi election authorities clarified that only authorized agents can be inside polling stations, banning other party workers to ensure fair elections. This response followed claims by AAP about potential voting delays. Strict adherence to guidelines is mandated, and unauthorized parties may face legal actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:42 IST
- India
The Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has announced that only candidates' authorized agents will be allowed inside polling stations, with any other party workers considered a breach of Election Commission rules.
This announcement was made following AAP's claims of preparing members with votes at various booths to monitor voting times on February 5, suspecting deliberate slowing tactics.
The CEO emphasized that unauthorized individuals at polling stations are prohibited to ensure free and fair elections, warning that any violations of guidelines like deploying volunteers could result in legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
