Election Guidelines: Only Authorized Agents Permitted Inside Polling Stations

The Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has announced that only candidates' authorized agents will be allowed inside polling stations, with any other party workers considered a breach of Election Commission rules.

This announcement was made following AAP's claims of preparing members with votes at various booths to monitor voting times on February 5, suspecting deliberate slowing tactics.

The CEO emphasized that unauthorized individuals at polling stations are prohibited to ensure free and fair elections, warning that any violations of guidelines like deploying volunteers could result in legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)